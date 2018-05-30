Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Delhi Metro Magenta Line: At one station, a peculiar problem

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 30, 2018 2:44:25 am
With the opening of this stretch, the entire 38.2 kilometre long Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden Magenta corridor, covering the city's arterial Outer Ring Road, will become operational. (Express photo) The station, which falls under defence land, will be out of bound for civilians, said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official. (Express photo/Files)
Delhi Metro commuters can walk in and out of any of the 202 stations spread across Delhi-NCR except one — the Shankar Vihar station on the newly opened Magenta Line stretch. The station, which falls under defence land, will be out of bound for civilians, said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official.

The Magenta Line may have brought the fortified Delhi Cantonment area within the ever-expanding grid of the Metro network, but the peculiar issue remains. “The land for the Shankar Vihar Metro station was provided by the Ministry of Defence. As the station falls within a defence/cantonment area, only those having requisite permission or identification documents necessary for entering defence/cantonment areas will be allowed to get down there,” said the DMRC official.

The elevated station falls between Terminal 1 and Vasant Vihar stations. The Defence Ministry recently decided to let civilians access roads in military cantonments across the country, barring a few. Certain roads in four cantonments — Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, Satwari road at Jammu, Cannanore Cantonment and Delhi Cantonment — are exempted from the order due to security reasons.

