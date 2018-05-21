Delhi Metro Magenta Line: Janakpuri-Kalkaji section to run services from next week

With the opening of this stretch, the entire 38.2 kilometre long Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden Magenta corridor, covering the city’s arterial Outer Ring Road, will become operational. (Express photo) With the opening of this stretch, the entire 38.2 kilometre long Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden Magenta corridor, covering the city’s arterial Outer Ring Road, will become operational. (Express photo)

In a major relief to commuters, the Janakpuri West-Kalkaji Mandir section of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line will be flagged off next week. This section, comprising of 16 stations, will be the longest opened so far in Delhi Metro’s Phase 3.

“The 25.6 kilometre long Janakpuri West-Kalkaji Mandir metro corridor will be formally flagged off by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 28 from the Nehru Enclave metro station,” a statement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

“The dignitaries will flag off the inaugural train from Nehru Enclave and then travel to Hauz Khas. Passenger services on the stretch will begin from the next day,” it added.

With the opening of this stretch, the entire 38.2 kilometre long Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden Magenta corridor, covering the city’s arterial Outer Ring Road, will become operational.

The highlights of this corridor will be the two new interchange facilities that will come up at Janakpuri West (with the Dwarka-Noida/Vaishali Blue Line) and Hauz Khas (with the HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli Yellow line).

The domestic terminals of the Indira Gandhi International Airport will also get directly connected by the metro.

Commuters travelling from Gurugram will now be able to change trains at Hauz Khas to reach south Delhi and Noida.

With the commissioning of this section, the entire Delhi Metro corridor will expand to 278 kilometres with 202 stations. After the opening of this section, 88 kilometres of Phase 3 corridors would have been commissioned and another 72 kilometres are in the final stages of completion.

