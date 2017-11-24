After fare hike in October, Delhi Metro lost over three lakh commuters a day, RTI data reveals

Delhi Metro fares were hiked in May this year. (Express photo) Delhi Metro fares were hiked in May this year. (Express photo)

Delhi Metro lost over three lakh commuters a day after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) increased the passenger fare for the second time this year in October, according to an RTI query.

The daily average ridership of the metro came down significantly to 24.2 lakh in October from 27.4 lakh in September, translating to a decline of around 11 per cent.

Considered as the metro’s busiest route, the Blue Line lost over 30 lakh commuters, according to data shared by the DMRC in response to an RTI query by PTI.

Blue Line, the 50-km corridor, connects Dwarka to Noida. At present, the metro has 218-km network across Delhi-NCR.

According to DMRC, the Yellow Line, another busy corridor which connects Gurgaon to north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli, witnessed a decline of over 19 lakh commuters.

Earlier on October 10, DMRC had implemented the fare hike that led to a rise of around Rs 10 for nearly every distance slab. The recent fare hike came barely five months of another hike of up to 100 per cent.

Reflecting on the report, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the metro fare hike has not benefitted anyone. “That many passengers have taken to other means of tpt, thus increasing pollution n congestion on roads. Metro fare hike has not benefitted anyone,” Kejriwal (sic) tweeted.

The metro had also lost nearly 1.5 lakh passengers per day in June.

The DMRC’s decision to hike the passenger hike had triggered a bickering between the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government and the Centre. While the AAP mounted a stiff opposition to the hike, DMRC and Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri backed the move insisting that it was essential to maintain metro’s financial as well as operational health.

The revised fare structure is as follows:

Up to 2 km — Rs 10

2 to 5 km — Rs 20

5 to 12 km — Rs 30

12 to 21 km — Rs 40

21 to 32 km — Rs 50

For journeys beyond 32 km — Rs 60.

With PTI inputs

