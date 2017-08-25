Delhi Metro launches free Wi-Fi facility on its Blue Line

- Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh conviction live updates: Death toll rises to 28, railways cancel all trains to Rohtak
Following the footsteps of various train networks across the world, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) launched free high speed Wi-Fi facility on its Blue Line, on Friday. Titled “Oui DMTC Free Wi-Fi”, it will be available on all 50 stations between Dwarka sec 21 to Noida/Vaishali. The service was launched at Rajiv Chowk metro station by Dr Mangu Singh, MD, DMRC.
Commuters will be able to log in to the service after a one-time registration through their mobile phones. DMRC has tied up with a consortium led by M/s Techno Sat Comm, which is already providing the same facility on all six metro stations of the Airport Express Line since October 2016.
According to a press release issued by the DMRC, “the aim is to launch Oui DMRC Free Wi-Fi on all operational Metro stations and trains in a phased manner. It is expected that in another six-nine months’ time, the same facility will be made available on all stations of Yellow Line (Line-2 i.e, HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli) and inside trains of Airport Line.”
