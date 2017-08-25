Delhi Metro launches free Wi-Fi facility on its Blue Line

Commuters will be able to log in to the service after a one-time registration through their mobile phones. Commuters will be able to log in to the service after a one-time registration through their mobile phones.

Following the footsteps of various train networks across the world, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) launched free high speed Wi-Fi facility on its Blue Line, on Friday. Titled “Oui DMTC Free Wi-Fi”, it will be available on all 50 stations between Dwarka sec 21 to Noida/Vaishali. The service was launched at Rajiv Chowk metro station by Dr Mangu Singh, MD, DMRC.

Commuters will be able to log in to the service after a one-time registration through their mobile phones. DMRC has tied up with a consortium led by M/s Techno Sat Comm, which is already providing the same facility on all six metro stations of the Airport Express Line since October 2016.

According to a press release issued by the DMRC, “the aim is to launch Oui DMRC Free Wi-Fi on all operational Metro stations and trains in a phased manner. It is expected that in another six-nine months’ time, the same facility will be made available on all stations of Yellow Line (Line-2 i.e, HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli) and inside trains of Airport Line.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd