Delhi Metro installed 276 borewells without nod, DJB tells Green Tribunal

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has installed 276 borewells across the capital for which it had no permission, an affidavit filed by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has revealed.

The submission was made in response to a plea alleging that the Delhi Metro was extracting ground water instead of using waste water to wash its trains. The counsel appearing for the DJB told a bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim that it had not granted permission to DMRC to extract ground water. The NGT was hearing a plea filed by Delhi resident Kush Kalra, who alleged that the Delhi Metro was contributing to the depletion of water table by extracting ground water.

The plea had referred to an RTI reply that said the Delhi Metro’s water requirement was met through borewells and DJB connection. It also noted that three-five handpumps were used to draw water from the borewell. “No bottled water is used, groundwater after treatment as per requirement is used for train washing… Borewells have been provided in the depots from where water is sourced. Around 400-500 litres of groundwater is used for washing one Metro train. The water, after washing a Metro train, is sent to Effluent Treatment Plant. The treated water is then used for gardening and the excess sent to drains,” the RTI reply had revealed.

Another RTI response received from the DJB had said no permission had been granted to the Delhi Metro for digging borewells. In another response, a list of Metro stations that had been granted such permissions was provided to the DMRC, the plea had said while referring to the contradiction between the responses.

