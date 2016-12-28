Delhi Metro: Head constable caught on camera ‘helping’ thieves, suspended

A videograb in which a constable is seen standing close to women thieves. Source: HT video A videograb in which a constable is seen standing close to women thieves. Source: HT video

A Delhi Police head constable was suspended Wednesday for allegedly helping thieves at a Delhi Metro station after the act was caught on CCTV, the Hindustan Times reported. According to the report, the constable was caught on camera accepting something from one of the thieves and pocketing it.

A ‘gang’ of women was nabbed after a US-based woman complained that her valuables were stolen while traveling in Delhi Metro. After the CCTV footage was scrutinised by police, it was found that the gang consisted of six women and they were also seen with the head constable in question.

Delhi Police requested CISF to provide more such footage to find out if any other cop is involved in a similar ‘nexus’. On December 13, all six gang members were arrested and Rs 22 lakh worth of jewellery was recovered from them, says the report. “According to the complainant, an NRI couple, they boarded the train going towards Gurgaon around 2pm on December 9 from New Delhi Railway Station. They reached Chattarpur at 3pm and noticed that the zip of the woman’s bag was open,” a CISF official was quoted as saying.

