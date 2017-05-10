Delhi metro fares hike implemented, tariff will further rise from October 1

Tariff would rise further from October 1, when the maximum will turn Rs 60. (Representational image) Tariff would rise further from October 1, when the maximum will turn Rs 60. (Representational image)

The new passenger fare structure starting at Rs 10 and going up to Rs 50 has come into force from Wednesday. The hike was announced on May 8 after DMRC board approved the fare recommendation. Those carrying smart card will be getting a discount of 20 per cent along with those who are travelling during the off-peak hours ( between 6am-8am, 12pm-5pm, and 9 pm onwards). On national holidays and Sundays, the passengers can avail Rs 10 off.

The new fare structure has been divided into six fare slabs, Monday through Saturday, is: up to 2 kms — Rs 10, 2 to 5 kms — Rs 15, 5 to 12 kms — Rs 20, 12 to 21 kms — Rs 30, 21 to 32 kms — Rs 40, and for journeys of over 32 kms, Rs 50.

Tariff will further rise from October 1, maximum will turn Rs 60.

DMRC said that the fare hike was important. “Although it would not turn us profitable overnight, it would at least prevent a further rise in the operating ratio of the company, which is around Rs 84 at the moment,” a metro official said. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), for every 100 it earns have to spend Rs 84 on operations. Metro revenue director KK Saberwal said that in 2009, it was around Rs 54.

