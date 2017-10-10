Delhi Metro fare hike: Here’s how much you have to pay now

From Tuesday, Delhi Metro fares will increase by Rs 10. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File) From Tuesday, Delhi Metro fares will increase by Rs 10. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File)

The hike in metro fares in Delhi-NCR will be implemented from today. Part two of the revision in fares — part one was in May — will see a maximum increase in fares by Rs 10. The revision was recommended by the fourth Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), a committee set up by the central government.

Until yesterday, commuters travelling between two and five kilometres, would pay Rs 15, while a distance of over 32 kilometres cost Rs 50. From Tuesday, prices will increase to Rs 20 and Rs 60, respectively. For smart card users, maximum prices are Rs 54 during peak hours and Rs 48 during non-peak hours (non-peak hours are defined from “start of revenue services to 8 am”, “noon to 5 pm” and “9 pm to closing of revenue services”). After two-hour meet, DMRC says will go ahead with fare hike

The DMRC will continue its 10 per cent discount for commuters with a smart card. According to an official, 70 per cent of metro commuters use smart cards. The revised fares will be applicable on five lines — Blue, Yellow, Red, Green and Violet — of the Delhi Metro. Fares will remain the same for The Airport Express Line (Orange). How much do commuters in other cities pay?

(Source: delhimetrorail.com) (Source: delhimetrorail.com)

The fare revision was proposed by the DMRC in the wake of “losses” and rise in input costs like power tariffs, reported PTI. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had protested the move, calling it “anti-people”.

Following the decision, deputy CM Manish Sisodia had tweeted: “The BJP government has remained adamant. Five Delhi government members had opposed but 11 members of the Centre rejected Delhi government proposal to defer hike”. When the Delhi Metro services had begun in December 2002, the minimum fare was Rs 4 while the maximum was Rs 8. The routes, however, were shorter.

(With inputs from PTI)

