Delhi Metro enters Limca Book of Records for erecting 200 girders in one month

Delhi Metro has made it to the Limca Book of Records for erecting 200 girders in one of its upcoming lines within a month. The feat has been achieved on the Noida – Greater Noida corridor.

DMRC chief Mangu Singh was formally handed over the certificate from the Limca Book of Records today.

“This is the maximum number of U-girders ever launched in any Metro corridor in India within a month. DMRC used six special trailers to transport the girders and six special cranes,” a DMRC statement said.

A total of 2002 such girders, structures that support small beams, were erected for the 30-km-long Noida –Greater Noida corridor which will have 21 stations, it said.