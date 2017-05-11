Delhi Metro Commuters’ Association condemns fare hike, calls for boycott day

The DMRC had on Monday announced a hike of 66 per cent in its fares. (Representational) The DMRC had on Monday announced a hike of 66 per cent in its fares. (Representational)

The Delhi Metro Commuters’ Association (DMCA) on Thursday condemned the recent hike in the metro fares by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). It has decided to appeal to metro commuters to boycott the Delhi metro on May 13 in protests against the hike. The DMCA also submitted memoranda to the Ministry of Urban Development, under which metro operates, and Managing Director of DMRC in which they have sought immediate revocation of the hike, saying that it would affect the commuters adversely.

They have called for a boycott day to show that they are not happy with the decision of the hike and that it has cause “disaffection” among the citizens of Delhi.

The DMRC had on Monday announced a hike of 66 per cent in its fares. The increased fares were implemented from Wednesday onward. The minimum and maximum fares have risen from Rs 8 and Rs 30 to Rs 10 and Rs 50 respectively. The discount system for card holders, however, has remained intact. For commuters traveling with a smart card before 8 am, between 12 pm and 5 pm and after 8 pm, the discount is 20% of the fare. The fares will further increase from October 1, with the maximum fare becoming Rs 60.

“Although it would not turn us profitable overnight, it would at least prevent a further rise in the operating ratio of the company, which is around Rs 84 at the moment,” a metro official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd