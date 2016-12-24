Delhi Metro clarifies on 10 stations: ‘Cash counter available, other e-wallets coming’

The release also clarified that the Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) and POS machines at these stations will accept transactions done in cash/ credit/debit card. The release also clarified that the Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) and POS machines at these stations will accept transactions done in cash/ credit/debit card.

In an effort to allay commuters’ apprehension after it announced cashless transactions for 10 metro stations on Friday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday issued a clarification saying Paytm is only one of the methods available and not the only one for transactions. It further said that other e-wallets are coming soon, adding that cash counters will be available at these stations. Delhi Metro’s clarification comes a day after On Friday, the Delhi Metro said it will be going completely cashless in 10 metro stations starting January 1, 2017. The payment was purportedly only to be done using the mobile wallet application Paytm.

The ten metro stations in the national capital included Rohini East, Rohini West, Mayur Vihar Phase-1, Tilak Nagar, Noida Sector-15 and Nehru Place. These stations will be opting for digital payment app Paytm for purchase of tokens and recharge of smart cards. There will now be other e-wallets and an option of a single cash counter.

In a clarification today, DMRC said, “Following facts are re-presented to allay misgivings circulating in social media/certain section of media regarding why only PayTm or why no other choice for cashless transaction by DMRC.”

“PayTM is only one of the methods available in DMRC for facilitating such transactions (and not the only method ),” the release said.

The release also clarified that the Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) and POS machines at these stations will accept transactions done in cash/credit/debit card. “This doesn’t require anyone to have Paytm app,” it said.

The process to bring in more e-wallets has begun and they will soon be facilitating cashless transactions.

“Process to rope in other such players (e-wallet) is underway and very soon other e-wallet agencies will also be there to facilitate cashless transactions at Metro stations providing further multiple options/choice to the passengers,” the release said, adding, “One ticket issue counter will be there at each station wherein a passenger can buy tokens in cash.”

The release further said this implementation was for the public to adopt more cashless transactions so that commuters can travel without problems, clarifying that Paytm was listed as a natural choice because it has an ongoing agreement with the wallet.

“The idea is to encourage more and more public to adopt cashless transaction methods for traveling in Metro thereby, providing multiple hassle free options to commuters. Since DMRC at present have ongoing agreement with Paytm only who bagged the contract through open tender process for encouraging cashless smart card top up so, Paytm was the natural choice to make a start for cashless transactions at 10 stations. This will also help avoid/ discourage instances of manipulation of money on ticket window and help overcome issue of adequate change availability” the release said.

