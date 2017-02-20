Delhi Metro chief has some ideas on fixing Blue Line snags

A senior DMRC official said Singh had also directed Metro officials to replace hardware such as the Automatic Train Control (ATC) cards, which controls the speed mechanism on trains, and the Train Interface Computer (TIC) cards. A senior DMRC official said Singh had also directed Metro officials to replace hardware such as the Automatic Train Control (ATC) cards, which controls the speed mechanism on trains, and the Train Interface Computer (TIC) cards.

Days after the Centre asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to submit a report on the reasons behind the frequent glitches and snags on the Delhi Metro, managing director Mangu Singh personally inspected train services on the Blue Line.

A senior official said, “The Metro chief reviewed the track circuits and power supply over the 200-km-long train services. He issued directions to replace copper cables of the system with steel to prevent theft in certain areas of the network. Relay boards, which open or close an electrical circuit, are also being replaced in many stations to prevent a break in circuit.”

He added, “Axle counters, an integral part of the signalling system that detect the entry and exit of trains from a certain location and certifies whether the section is clear for a second train to proceed or not, are likely to be installed at all originating points on the Blue Line to minimise disturbances.”

A senior DMRC official said Singh had also directed Metro officials to replace hardware such as the Automatic Train Control (ATC) cards, which controls the speed mechanism on trains, and the Train Interface Computer (TIC) cards. Both “have been failing recurrently and they have been a major cause of disruption in train services”.

The Blue Line, which carries roughly one-third of the Delhi Metro’s daily ridership, has seen a spate of technical snags in the past year.

Earlier this month, Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu had asked the DMRC to submit a report on what measures have been taken to address the issues.

The DMRC had attributed snags on the Blue Line to its old signalling system.