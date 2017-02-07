Delhi Metro Blue Line falters again

Delhi Metro’s Blue Line faltered this morning, causing inconvenience to rush hour commuters. (File Photo) Delhi Metro’s Blue Line faltered this morning, causing inconvenience to rush hour commuters. (File Photo)

Delhi Metro’s Blue Line faltered this morning, causing inconvenience to rush hour commuters. Trains are being made to run on restricted speed due to track circuit drop (signalling issue) at Dwarka, a recurring snag on this corridor.

“Train services on Line 3 are having minor delays due to signalling problem (TC Drop) at Dwarka approaching platform from Noida/Vaishali side.

“Due to this trains are crossing the TC drop area in manual mode with restricted speed leading to bunching,” a DMRC official said.

Blue Line or Line 3 connects Dwarka to Vaishali across the Yamuna. Another arm of the line branches off from Yamuna Bank Station towards Noida.