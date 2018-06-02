Delhi: Mercury drops after dust storm

At Safdarjung, the dust storm started at 8.12 pm and lasted two minutes, bringing the mercury down from 35.8 degrees to 30.8 degrees. (Express photo/Nandagopal Rajan/Files) At Safdarjung, the dust storm started at 8.12 pm and lasted two minutes, bringing the mercury down from 35.8 degrees to 30.8 degrees. (Express photo/Nandagopal Rajan/Files)

A dust storm across the city on Friday evening brought some respite from the punishing heat, with temperature dropping and strong surface wind picking up. At Safdarjung, the dust storm started at 8.12 pm and lasted two minutes, bringing the mercury down from 35.8 degrees to 30.8 degrees. However, the respite will be short-lived, IMD officials said. The maximum temperature Saturday is expected to be 43 degrees, with possibility of dust storm in the evening, an IMD official said. Police received nine calls about falling of trees and poles, and collapse of walls and roofs.

