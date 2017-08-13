Delhi: Mercedes tries to evade police picket, rams into car

Police said the accused youth’s father runs a second-hand car dealership. (Representational picture) Police said the accused youth’s father runs a second-hand car dealership. (Representational picture)

A Mercedes allegedly fleeing a police picket rammed into another car at Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Friday. Police said the car was being driven by a 19-year-old. Based on the medical report, police said the driver and his friend were under the influence of alcohol. The 19-year-old was arrested and released on bail, police said.

The Swift was being driven by a retired DGP’s driver, who was on his way to pick up his employer from New Delhi Railway Station when the Mercedes rammed into it. Based on the statement of the Swift’s driver, Mahipal, a case was registered under IPC sections 279, 337 and section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police said the accused youth’s father runs a second-hand car dealership. DCP (New Delhi) B K Singh said the two youths, who were under the influence of alcohol, reached Tolstoy Marg around 10.25 pm and spotted a police check post. The personnel at the check post waved at the car to slow down, following which the duo tried to flee. They took a sharp right towards the Ranjit Singh flyover and rammed into the Swift, the DCP said.

