Delhi: Men in Audi abduct man, rob him of Rs 20,000

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:July 16, 2017 4:21 am
A 41-year-old man working with a media house was allegedly abducted by assailants and forced to withdraw Rs 20,000 on Friday night. Police said they are scanning CCTV footage of the incident. Manish Marwaha was returning home from a party in Noida when the men, who were in an Audi, chased his Honda City and forced him to stop on the Noida Link Road.

In a complaint filed at Mayur Vihar police station, he said, “Two of them got out of the Audi and got inside my car, while a third followed behind.” Holding him at gunpoint, they allegedly asked him to keep driving. They took him to Noida Sector 18, where they forced him him to withdraw Rs 20,000 from his account, he alleged, adding that the men also took away his wallet and jewellery before fleeing in their Audi.

