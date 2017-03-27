Delhi: Men break into office of e-retailer, loot cash

A group of six persons barged into the office of a private goods company, and stole cash worth Rs 28 lakh in east Delhi’s Patparganj area. The incident occurred on Saturday evening, at 7.45 pm, when many of the employees were present in the office, said police.

Police sources said a CCTV footage has been recovered in which the accused persons were seen entering the office with their faces covered. They also hit the security guard when he tried to intervene, police said.

A case has been registered based on the complaint of the office manager. The company has tie-ups with several e-commerce companies and delivers online goods to customers, said police sources.

Police suspect the role of insiders as they directly targeted the cash counter, where daily earnings are accumulated in the evening, and are deposited in the bank next day. Police said they were checking the call records of all staffers who were present during the incident.

They have also collected more CCTV footage to get clues about the culprits, said police, adding that they hope to nab the accused soon.

