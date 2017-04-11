Delhi: Medical visit turns into nightmare for family from Tanzania

On a visit to India to get their one-year-old son treated at a Delhi hospital, a Tanzanian family is struggling to survive in the capital after their bag, which had their money, was snatched on April 8. Arif, a Tanzanian national of Indian-origin, revealed that the family was left with only Rs 1,000 after the bag — which had currency totalling Rs 4.10 lakh — was snatched near their hotel, the Sun Star Residency, in Karol Bagh.

The family of four had come to India on March 9 for the treatment of Arif’s one-year-old son at B L Kapoor Hospital. Since then, they have been staying at the hotel in Channa Market. “We are managing somehow. On Friday, we had just USD 50 left. We cut down on everything except for food and our child’s medicine. Today, I am left with only Rs 1,000,” said Arif.

The family has two weeks left in India. A resident of Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania, Arif came to India after his son got a urinary tract infection. Police said the incident occurred on April 8 at 10.30 pm when Arif, his wife, son and mother-in-law were walking to the hotel.

According to police, the family was targeted by two bike-borne men, who snatched the bag with cash from Arif’s mother-in-law and fled towards Pusa Road. “The bag contained 700,000 Tanzanian shillings (Rs 20,251), USD 6,000 (3.87 lakh) and Rs 3,000 cash along with two mobile phones,” said the FIR registered in Karol Bagh police station under IPC sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 379 (theft) and 34 (common intention).

Alleging that police have “not been cooperative”, Arif said he has been calling the investigating officer, but in vain. “I went to the nearby area and obtained the CCTV footage,” Arif said.

His wife, Zaibunnise Begum Aslam, said they don’t know what will happen once they run out of cash. Police sources said the registration number of the bikes could be seen in the CCTV footage. DCP (central) M S Randhawa said, “Our team is working round the clock to crack the case. We will nab the culprits soon.”

Arif said that on Monday, he had visited the Tanzanian High Commission. He said he met an official and filed a complaint. “The official assured me of help and forwarded my complaint to the Ministry. I hope I get help soon,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now