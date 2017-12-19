Delhi Medical Council issues notice to Max doctors who delivered baby

The hospital had erroneously declared a newborn dead The hospital had erroneously declared a newborn dead

Over a week after the Delhi government asked the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) to take appropriate action against doctors who erroneously declared a newborn dead at Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, the statutory body has sought detailed information from the doctors concerned. Senior DMC officials told The Indian Express that the council’s executive committee has sought a “detailed reply” from the doctors and nursing staff involved in the treatment of the premature baby of 22 weeks.

On December 1, allegations had emerged that the hospital had handed over twins it had declared dead to the family in “polythene packets”, and that one of the babies turned out to be alive while being taken to the cremation ground. The baby later died at a nursing home. Sources said that once the DMC receives the reply from treating doctors, it will set up an expert panel to adjudicate on allegations of medical negligence.

“The matter was taken up on Friday before the executive committee. A copy of the complaint has been sent to the treating doctors. We have issued a showcause notice to the doctors, seeking details of treatment and their individual role till they handed over the baby. We expect to receive the reply in the next seven days,” Dr Girish Tyagi, Registrar, DMC, told The Indian Express.

Officials said that “if the expert panel finds prima facie evidence of medical negligence” and “needs further clarification”, the matter will be forwarded to a disciplinary committee comprising three medicos and three non-medicos. “In that case, doctors have to appear before the committee to explain their actions,” the DMC official said.

