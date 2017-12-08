Delhi Medical Association on Max, Fortis cases: ‘Doctors have been made scapegoats’

Max Hospital has terminated services of two doctors. Max Hospital has terminated services of two doctors.

With two cases of medical negligence being reported from private hospitals, the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) claimed the doctors in both cases have been made “scapegoats” by the hospitals. It also hit out at Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij for issuing a “defaming” statement, after he said the death of a seven-year-old at Gurgaon’s Fortis Hospital was “murder”.

“DMA is very perturbed by the comment of the Haryana Health Minister… where he said the death of a girl at Fortis Hospital was not a death but a murder. The DMA strongly condemns such a defaming statement by such a responsible person, merely to gain political mileage. Doctors are saviours, not murderers… As an inquiry is underway, we request everyone to refrain from jumping to conclusions without ascertaining the facts, as it can adversely affect doctors,” the DMA in a statement said.

Dr Vijay Kumar Malhotra, DMA President, told The Indian Express: “The minister said police will register an FIR and will look into allegations of criminal negligence. But even before a court says the doctor is guilty, he termed it a murder. Also, we have to differentiate between the hospital and the doctor. The doctor is not even one per cent part of the hospital, and they have been made scapegoats. We are not shielding any doctor found guilty of medical negligence. If it is a crime, it is a collective crime. But the hospital (in case of Max) washed its hands of the case by sacking the doctors.”

Referring to the Max Hospital case, the DMA said, “There is no set protocol for such extreme pre-term deliveries. Indian law permits medical termination of pregnancy up to 20 weeks. In extreme cases, court has permitted termination at 24 weeks. It means Indian law considers a foetus up to 24 weeks as non-viable.”

