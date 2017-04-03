Delhi MCD polls: Will give power subsidy to tenants, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File) Arvind Kejriwal (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File)

DAYS AHEAD of the polls to the municipal corporations of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said that if voted to power, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would extend power subsidies to tenants as well. The AAP had earlier promised to abolish residential house tax. “The tenants living in Delhi do not get the benefit of low tariffs on power and water. After the MCD polls, we will also work to extend the relief to these tenants,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal, however, did not give any timeline on implementation of the promise. He also alleged that if the BJP and the Congress are voted to power, they are likely to hike the electricity tariffs in the capital.

As per the Delhi government scheme, consumers whose monthly power consumption does not exceed 400 units get 50 per cent subsidy. Many of those who sublet rooms in Delhi do not have a separate electricity meter. So, even if the tenant consumes 250 units and the landlord uses as many units, jointly it exceeds the slab of 400 units, depriving the tenants of subsidy.

