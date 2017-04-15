Delhi MCD polls: Want to pay house tax? AAP asks voters

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI Photo Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI Photo

In the scorching heat, two volunteers, armed with a questionnaire in east Delhi’s Pratap Nagar, have their task cut out. The volunteers are tasked with asking an important question to Delhi’s voters: Do you pay house tax and whether it should be abolished. Even as political parties in the capital are busy with the last leg of election campaign for the upcoming MCD elections, AAP has engaged its volunteers in going on a door-to-door survey of its main poll promise — abolition of house tax.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said if AAP comes to power, the house tax, imposed by the local bodies, “will be abolished” and pending dues will be “waived off”.

“We have a set of questions. We are asking voters if they pay house tax and whether it should be abolished. We are also asking them if it will be a factor when they vote in the upcoming elections,” said a 40-year old volunteer from Pratap Nagar in east Delhi.

The survey, the volunteers said, are also trying to ascertain “the percentage of population” that is directly or indirectly affected by the poll promise.

“We first ask if the voter pays house tax. By this, we are trying to ascertain the percentage of population that will gain from the abolishment. And, if someone pays the tax, we ask their view on it,” a volunteer explained.

However, the volunteers are also tasked with explaining the poll promise for those who do not pay house tax.

“Majority of them are tenants who do not pay house tax. However, we are trying to make them understand the importance of such a tax reform. We are informing that the move is pro-citizen and not just for those who own a house,” the volunteer said.

“Through the survey, we are trying to spread the message that we want to tackle corruption in the local bodies. If there is less corruption, people will get better services,” the volunteer added.

AAP leaders said the response from residents regarding the proposal was positive.

