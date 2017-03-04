Delhi MCD polls: Volunteers help Congress choose candidates

Ajay Maken with the volunteers. Express Ajay Maken with the volunteers. Express

Twenty volunteers, 35 SIM cards, 272 wards, over 10,000 ticket hopefuls and 94,000 party workers — these are the figures that the state unit of the Congress is repeating to itself as the party gears up for the general elections to the Municipal Corporations of Delhi, scheduled to be held in April. The party, currently with no members in the legislative assembly, has been trying to position itself as the only “active” opposition in Delhi, and plans to seek votes based on “workable solutions” they would provide to the city’s problems.

Currently, the party has 88 sitting councillors across 272 wards in the three civic bodies, where BJP holds a majority. In the coming election, the Congress will compete with the BJP — fighting 10 years of anti-incumbency; the Aam Aadmi Party, midway through its term in the state government; and the newly-formed Swaraj India, which is contesting its first election.

At a small party office in west Delhi, each of the 20 volunteers make over 350 calls a day, reaching out to party workers named as references in the candidature applications the party received in February. After a preliminary screening — sorting duplication and other discrepancies — the party has identified 94,000 workers, whose opinions are now being sought in choosing suitable candidates for the MCD elections.

The volunteers include students, a former MNC worker, entrepreneurs, homemakers and the party’s foot soldiers from different walks of life, who are taking time out to help consolidate the worker base by putting in about nine hours a day.

Harshit Gupta, 20, who is doing a correspondence course in BCom, is one of them. “The party received an overwhelming number of applications. I am glad to be able to help the party narrow down its list of candidates. This is the first time something like this is being done,” Gupta said, between calls.

The volunteers spend about 45 seconds on a call — checking the names, addresses and preferred candidate of each party worker. A software, with names of all applicants and their references, help them keep track. All calls are recorded and responses logged in so that the party can maintain a database.

Archana Pawar, 24, says that the system is efficient and far less time consuming since all the applications were received digitally. “Most people I call are aware of their ward numbers and assembly constituencies. They are also eager to share their choice of candidate. With approximately 4,000 calls per ward, we are able to gauge the popularity of a candidate.”

For the party, this is a shortlisting process.

Amit Chaddha, who runs the control room for the party, said the volunteers have so far covered approximately 140 wards and the exercise is likely to be completed by March 12.

While emphasising that ‘winnability’ of a candidate will be the primary factor, party chief Ajay Maken said, “After this, a screening committee will meet the applicants and select the best candidates. However, while we select the most popular, we will also speak to the second and third best so that they continue to support us.”

For the party, this also helps identify its workers on the ground and give them the confidence to choose candidates.

“The top-down approach in political parties has to be done away with. That was the purpose of Rahulji’s primaries also. Elections depend on ground support and this is the best way to involve the workers,” Maken added.