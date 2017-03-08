Delhi MCD polls: Rahul Gandhi talks UP, US

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (PTI File Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (PTI File Photo)

Attacking the Prime Minister for remaining silent on the recent deaths of Indians in the United States, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said that “Narendra Modi hugs Obama but stays quiet when Indians die abroad”. Addressing thousands of Congress workers at the party’s convention at Ramlila Maidan, Rahul, who arrived late for the event, said, “They say Modi has a 56-inch chest. When our citizens die in America, why does he keep quiet then? Why has he not said a word?” Rahul also said the people of Benaras have made up their mind and have understood that Modi lied to them two-and-a-half years ago, when he told people: “Ganga maa called me to Benaras.”

Listing the PM’s promises “to the country and to Benaras”, Rahul said it is possibly the first time that a Prime Minister of this country has taken part in three road shows in the area. “They have understood that Modi lied to them and he can walk around there as much as he wants, but BJP and Modi will lose Benaras this time,” he said. The Prime Minister’s constituency, Varanasi, will cast votes in the final phase of the UP assembly polls on Wednesday. Claiming that unemployment was at its peak in the last seven years, he mocked the Make In India and Start-Up India initiatives of the government, saying that as per a BJP minister’s reply in Parliament, “Only one lakh people got jobs last year and no one has got any jobs this year.”

Congress workers had assembled at the Ramlila Maidan ahead of elections to the municipal corporations of Delhi. Accusing Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “wasting time” of the people of Delhi and the country, Rahul said both were propagating “politics of falsehood”. “One person cannot change the country or the city,” he said. “I want to ask people of Delhi, what has Kejriwal done for you? There are people here from unauthorised colonies, from bastis that were demolished, safai karamcharis who did not get salaries for many months… What has he done for you?” Rahul asked the crowd.

He urged workers to go door-to-door in the upcoming elections and remind people of Delhi that only Congress can take up their fight. “Modi ji speaks about uprooting corruption. Which civic body is more corrupt that the BJP-run municipal corporations of Delhi?” he said. Ahead of the civic polls, Rahul also told workers that only those who fight for Delhi on the streets will get a ticket. “No one will be parachuted and no one will get tickets under pressure,” he said, urging Congress workers to remember the party’s legacy.