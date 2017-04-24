Delhi MCD polls: Police received more than one call every minute

The Delhi Police received more than one call every minute, about election related grievances during the MCD polls on Sunday. Over 850 calls were received by the Delhi Police on Sunday between 8 AM and 7 PM, out of which 328 were hoax. As many as 127 calls were received from Rohini, the maximum from any district, followed by 107 calls in outer district. The north district received 31 calls, the least among all the districts that went to polls. Only one call was received from the New Delhi district, which did not go to polls since it falls under the New Delhi Municipal Council.

“Many calls were about firing outside polling booths that turned out be false information. Even in the lead-up to the election, we received calls about exchange of fire between candidates or their supporters,” a senior police officer said. Police control room (PCR) staff handled 121 calls between 10 AM and 11 AM, which was the busiest hour for them.

Most of the calls pertained to campaigning, followed by calls about quarrels and “false voting”. While 186 calls were about candidates “campaigning” during elections, 144 were about quarrels and 118 calls were about “false voting”. Ten calls were about defective EVMs and four were about liquor being distributed.

Leave of officers were cancelled and the entire force was deployed, a senior police officer said. Over 56,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across the national capital to ensure that elections in 13,022 wards of the three civic bodies are carried out peacefully.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now