‘Most Important Day’: For homeless, chance to be counted

The homeless after casting their vote. Express Photo by Kaunain Sheriff M The homeless after casting their vote. Express Photo by Kaunain Sheriff M

At 8 am on Sunday, 75-year old Anil Kumar stood in a queue outside a polling booth near Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk. He was the third person to cast his vote. As soon as he came out, Kumar placed his election identity card in a plastic cover. “I cannot afford to lose the card — it means everything to me. It is the only identity I have,” he said.

For Kumar, who is among thousands of homeless in the city, Sunday was the most “important day” in the calendar. “In the outside world, I have no name, identity or a place to stay. But the election commission has provided me an identity card to cast my vote. It is the most important day — when I get to raise my voice and seek help from the government,” he said.

Kumar lives at a shelter home near Fountain Chowk in Chandni Chowk. Partially disabled, he said he has to undergo a knee surgery which costs Rs 85,000. “I have no disability card. If I had one, I could have received free treatment. All parties have promised they will provide disability cards to the elderly homeless. I hope they keep that promise,” he added.

Less than 3 km away, at Motia Khan Marg near Jhandewalan, over 300 homeless tribals were among the first to reach the polling booth. On November 12, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had visited the shelter home and promised them a permanent residence.

Priya (25), who sells balloons at a traffic signal, went to cast her vote as a referendum to Kejriwal’s promise. “The CM promised a permanent shelter. We are still waiting. I am hoping he hears us through our vote,” she said. Nasreen, a widow who lives in the shelter, said this is the third time she is voting. All three times, she has had only one request from the authorities — a pension card.

At 3 pm, 45-year-old Chandu, part of a wedding band, is one of the last people from the shelter to cast his vote. “Everyone is talking about dengue and chikungunya. But people like me have to wear the same clothes for weeks. We hope political parties will hear us this time,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now