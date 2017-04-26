MCD poll results: Lalu urges opposition to unite, claims something wrong with EVMs

Lalu Prasad Yadav. Lalu Prasad Yadav.

After the BJP retained all the three MCD corporations in a landslide victory on Wednesday, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav called out to the opposition to display unity. In a statement, Yadav said, “If the opposition doesn’t unite, these results will keep coming.”

Commenting on allegations made by the AAP on EVM tampering following their rout in the civic polls, even Yadav said, “Kuch toh jhol hai (There is something wrong).”

As of now, the BJP has registered landslide victory winning 103 wards while the Congress and AAP bagged 8 and 26 seats respectively in initial results of the municipal corporation elections. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi in ensuring victory in the polls. The prime minister took to Twitter to convey his gratitude: “Grateful to the people of Delhi for the faith in BJP. I laud the hardwork of team @BJP4Delhi which made the resounding MCD win possible,” he tweeted.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 3:47 pm

