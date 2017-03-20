Delhi MCD polls: HC adjourns hearing on plea seeking coloured photos on EVMs

Delhi High Court. (File Photo) Delhi High Court. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of petition filed seeking coloured photograph of candidates on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the upcoming Delhi Municipal polls.

Earlier on March 16, the high court had disposed off the pleas seeking to nullify the notification for delimitation of wards for the MCD polls.

The court observed that the objections were not raised earlier even when the following process was followed:

– Two different drafts pertaining to this notification were uploaded online at different points of time.

– Objections were invited, advertisements were given and recommendations were also received. After several meetings, demarcation was done.

– The final list was published after extensive discussion and deliberation in a transparent manner, the court said.

The court also observed that it would be improper to consider the petition after the issuance of the final notification (which was done on January 13).

Municipal elections are likely to be held in second half of April and the model code of conduct will come in force in March.

As per the mandate, the municipal polls are required to be completed before April 27.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now