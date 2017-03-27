Delhi MCD polls: BJP aspirants distribute fliers to woo voters

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

THE BJP’s decision to not give tickets to sitting councillors or their family members in the upcoming MCD polls have given hope to many. Even as party workers wait for the list of names of candidates to be announced, some aspirants have already started building rapport with the voters by sending them pamphlets wishing them a “prosperous New Year”, as per the Indian calender.

Some have even started promoting themselves as probable candidates — on the fliers that they have been sending out, they have been writing the ward numbers from where they are likely to be chosen.

Many of the aspirants have got local newspaper vendors to deliver the pamphlets with their photograph, phone number and ward number printed on them prominently.

The pamphlets also bear pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah, Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari, the MP of the area and the district president.

Many of the aspirants have even put up big hoardings at traffic junctions, congratulating the central leadership on their decision to give a chance to the party workers who have not been able to land any coveted position in the electoral system yet.

“I believe I am a strong candidate but I can’t pronounce myself as the candidate just yet. The list is still not out and other rivals are already campaigning. So, this is just an effort to familiarise voters with the face and name, till the list is out. We have to do something from our side as well,” said one aspirant.

While the date for submission of applications is over, many are still thronging the state unit submitting their case for consideration.

The party, meanwhile, is keeping aspirants on their toes as leaders are yet to sit down to finalise the names.

