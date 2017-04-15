Delhi MCD polls: Arjuna awardee to doctors, parties roll out the big guns

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)

The Indian Express speaks to a few candidates who have dedicated themselves to politics, leaving behind their lives as high-flying professionals.

Dr Nandini Sharma, 47

(BJP, Malviya Nagar)

A homoeopath by profession and a social worker, Sharma believes that women are multi-faceted and can do multiple jobs. “I am working with NGOs and with a trust. I am an international homoeopathy speaker; yet I manage to find time to attend to people,” she said.

Dinesh Bhardwaj, 36

(Congress, Narela)

An Arjuna awardee and former national kabaddi captain, Bhardwaj aims to promote sports in the capital. “Many times, talented people do not get proper facilities to pursue their goals. I want a proper sports ground in our area first. Then, we can extend these facilities to other areas, People are fed up with the existing councillor and they want a change,” he said.

Dr Anisha Gupta

(Cong, Mubarakpur Dabas)

A medical professional now foraying into politics for the first time, the Congress candidate is keen on bringing change to what she says is a largely ignored constituency. “The whole area is a problem. Schools are few and far between and there isn’t a single hospital here,” Gupta told The Indian Express. She added that she is very hopeful of winning the constituency. “We are going door-to-door everyday, and I’m very hopeful that what I see on the ground will translate to a victory for us.”

Asit Yadav, 30

(AAP, Burari)

After working with the Royal Bank of Scotland for eight years, Yadav gave up his job to contest the upcoming polls. “Projects to the tune of Rs 700 crore have been completed in just two years in Burari constituency. Also, while I am a Purvanchali, my wife is an Uttaranchali; so, we have support from both communities.”

Dr Vikash Singh, 26

(AAP, Dilshad Garden)

A former junior resident at the Burns and Plastic Surgery Unit in GTB Hospital, Singh was drawn towards the Anna Movement during his third year in MBBS. Since then, he has been an active volunteer of AAP. A migrant from Bihar, Singh hopes to sway the Purvanchali vote bank in his constituency. He has also received overwhelming support from the medical staff and government school teachers, as he handles school management committees in the district. “It is a wrong notion that it takes a lot of money to contest elections. Right from morning till late at night, I walk through the lanes and bylanes in my ward. I hardly have any expenses,” he said.

