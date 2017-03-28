Delhi MCD polls 2017: In setback for AAP, MLA Ved Prakash tenders resignation, joins BJP

AAP MLA from Bawana Ved Prakash (C) with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and party leader Vijendra Gupta in New Delhi on Monday. PTI AAP MLA from Bawana Ved Prakash (C) with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and party leader Vijendra Gupta in New Delhi on Monday. PTI

In a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Ved Prakash Satish, the AAP MLA from Bawana Monday tendered his resignation from his seat to the Vidhan Sabha speaker and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). If senior leaders are to be believed, a few more AAP MLAs are also planning to join BJP soon.

Prakash, who was formerly with the BJP and joined AAP during the Assembly elections, Monday hit out at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Water Minister Kapil Mishra for not listening to the MLAs. “Manish Sisodia does not take calls from MLAs. The MLAS are silent as they a want to pass time. It is easier to get through to Prime Minister Narendra Modi than Sisodia and Mishra,” he said.

Hitting out at the Kejriwal government, Ved Prakash said the party is insensitive to women safety issues. “On April 25, 2015, a five-year-old girl child was raped and murdered. I tried to fight people’s fight but police slapped 18 sections on me. I messaged Sisodia. He did not respond for two days,” said Prakash, sitting at the BJP office.

The AAP MLA, who also held the post of vice-chairman, Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board, said the ministers are indifferent to the MLAs’ problems.

“I keep my father’s picture in mobile phone to get inspiration from him and ensure that I do not indulge in any wrongdoing. Those who talk about development have been told to shut up. Tumhe zyada pata hai is what they are told,” said the former AAP MLA.

Prakash also praised Modi and Yogi Adityanath, the newly elected chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. “We have got one yogi in Modi, who does not have family and wants to serve the country, and his disciple Yogi too has come to head UP,” he said.

Prakash also alleged that he has tried to get a lot of work done in his area but had got no support from the AAP government.

“I was not able to get work done despite repeated efforts. The schools are in a bad condition in Shahbad Dairy. There are 2 lakh people in Bawana’s JJ Slum, I did everything I could to provide them with water but did not get any support from the Delhi Jal Board. Only 10 per cent of our SC/ST fund has remained utilised. There are many problems, the AAP government should answer its voters,” he said.

‘Saddened by government in Delhi’

In a letter written to the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday that indicated his decision to quit, Ved Prakash wrote, “I am deeply saddened that the Delhi government had come into power promising an end to corruption but in the last two years the party has neither done anything to curb corruption nor is there a serious intent to do so.”

He said the government had failed to fulfil promises made to the farmers and people living in rural areas in the city. “The government has not amended the Delhi Land Reforms Act 1954 to benefit farmers neither has it given ownership rights to farmers,” he wrote.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now