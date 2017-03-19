Delhi MCD polls 2017: BJP mulling theme song for poll campaign

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. (File Photo) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. (File Photo)

After roping in celebrities, Delhi BJP is now planning to have its own election theme song to add zing to its campaign in the high-stakes MCD polls. The municipal election is due on April 22 and the campaigning is likely to begin soon. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, a folk singer himself, has expressed the desire to have a song for the upcoming polls, which may carry the flavours of Poorvanchal in its lyrics. “We should have a song for the MCD polls. The opening line could be something like ‘Jiya Ho Dilli ke Bala’ or something similar. It can be worked out,” he told PTI. Tiwari, who hails from Bihar, is a popular Bhojpuri singer. He has also acted in a number of vernacular films. He has a huge fan following in the Poorvanchal region, both in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and the BJP is betting big on his image to woo the voters hailing from that region.

‘Jiya Ho Bihar ke Lala’, a song sung by Tiwari in Bollywood film ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, was an instant hit.

Asked if he would like to sing the campaign song himself, a smiling Tiwari said, “Let us see.”

Betting big on the MCD polls, the BJP has already roped in the Phogat sisters of ‘Dangal’ fame — Geeta and Babita –Bhojpuri filmstar Ravi Kishan and several other achievers from different fields to shore up its fortunes.

“We are going all-out for the MCD polls and have set a very high target for ourselves. Our triumphs in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have given a fresh impetus to our workers and volunteers and to add to that strength, we are bringing in big faces as well,” a BJP source told PTI.

BJP president Amit Shah, general secretary (organisation) Ramlal and Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu are slated to address a convention of polling booth in-charges at the Ramlila Maidan here on March 25.

Wrestlers Geeta and Babita were recently appointed brand ambassadors by South Delhi Municipal Corporation to promote the ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign in south Delhi.

“Talks are almost complete with (cricketer) Shikhar Dhawan,” the source added.

Poorvanchalis constitute a big chunk of voters in Delhi and therefore, the party will also use Ravi Kishan in its campaign to woo those hailing from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

For the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, the BJP, riding on the Modi charisma, had come up with the ‘Badlo Dilli’ campaign video song.

