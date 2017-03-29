Delhi MCD polls 2017: “BJP foresees Congress as main rival in MCD polls”

WITH LESS than a month to go for the municipal elections, sources in the BJP said that the party is considering the Congress to be its main rival.

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel said, “The times have changed and so has people’s perception about Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP now stands exposed. Hence, we should focus our energies on the Congress.”

Echoing similar sentiments, former state president Satish Upadhyay said that he too believes that emergence of the Congress needs to be fought hard this time around. “The AAP has lost its credibility and losing Punjab elections was a loss of face. We need to watch Congress closely,” said Upadhyay.

Senior party leaders revealed that a comprehensive survey has led them to believe that the Congress will be their main opponent in the polls.

Meanwhile, BJP Tuesday announced formation of its election committee. Formation of an election committee is stipulated as mandatory in party’s constitution. This committee will finalise the names of candidates for the polls.

