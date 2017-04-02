Delhi MCD polls 2017: Amit Shah’s residence is ground zero to ready candidate list

WITH THE BJP yet to declare its candidates, and Monday being the last day to file nominations, party national president Amit Shah is clocking more hours to get the list ready. On Saturday, Shah held a series of meetings with parliamentarians at his residence.

Sources said Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, RSS and BJP coordinator Mukesh Puniyani, organisational secretary Siddharthan and Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju were present at the meeting.

Sources claimed tickets are being finalised keeping parliamentary assemblies in mind.

The party also approached the State Election Commission (SEC) to extend the deadline for filing nominations by a day. The SEC had declared late Friday that the offices of all Returning Officers will remain closed on April 1, leaving parties with just one day to file nominations.

The SEC, however, has extended the deadline by three hours — from 3 pm to 6 pm — on Monday.

Sources claimed Shah is vetting the list in consultation with the Delhi team and MPs, who have been working all day to finalise candidates. Sources said as soon as the names are cleared, the candidates will be intimated.

Many aspirants thronged the party office till late evening, hoping that the list will be declared. “Since the meetings have been going on since morning, it is possible that the list may be out by night. We have come here to find out if we are getting a ticket or not,” one of the aspirants said.

Meanwhile, Sikh leaders in the party were an unhappy lot over their lack of representation in the election committee. “The Akalis got our share and we did not get fair representation. We just want to know how this change will affect us,” a senior BJP leader said.

North MCD lists ‘achievements’

Top leaders of the North Corpor-ation Saturday listed the civic body’s achievements. But when asked about their opinion on abolishing residential tax and its financial implications, Prawesh Wahi, standing committee chairman, said, “No comments.” He also refused to talk about the incomplete Rani Jhansi flyover

and when it would be constructed.

