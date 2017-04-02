Delhi MCD polls 2017: 119 ‘first-timers’ in Cong first list of 140

The Congress on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming civic polls in the capital. The list comprises 140 names, including two leaders from other parties who recently joined the Congress. The two leaders are former AAP women’s wing vice-president Seema Kaushik, who will be contesting the Rohini-I seat, and former BJP councillor from Govindpuri, Chandar Prakash, who will be contesting the same seat again.

Despite a push for 39 tickets to Youth Congress members, only two ticket hopefuls feature in the first list.

Candidates have only one day left to file nominations. However, taking note of two public holidays (Saturday and Sunday), the State Election Commission has extended time of filing nominations by three hours.

The Commission gave the extension after it received requests from the BJP and AAP on Saturday. A delegation from Delhi BJP went to meet Election Commission officials, and a petition was also filed by AAP for consideration of extending the date or time of filing nominations.

Out of the 140 names released, 119 are first-time contenders, according to the party. Meanwhile, the party’s Leader of Opposition in the East Delhi municipal corporation, Varyam Kaur, does not feature in the list. Her constituency, Raghubar Pura, has been allotted to Rajesh Sharma.

The party’s state unit chief Ajay Maken said that “winnability” and the opinion of grassroot workers dominated the

selection process.

The party’s second list, with the remaining 132 names, is expected to be released on Sunday.

