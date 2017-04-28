Delhi MCD poll results: Constituencies of Sisodia, Jain worst performers

Results from the Assembly constituencies of five AAP cabinet ministers show a dismal performance by the party in the MCD polls. If one has to just go by the final results, prominent faces in the government — Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kapil Mishra and Imran Hussein — stand a distant second compared to the BJP.

While Sisodia might have cried foul over “EVM tampering” — stating that the difference in votes is “unbelievable” — his constituency, Patparganj, did not perform well. However, Jain’s constituency performed the worst in the polls while Hussain’s constituency fared slightly better.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia: Patparganj

AAP could win only in one ward, Vinod Nagar, from Patparganj by a narrow margin of 151 votes. However, it is the only ward where BJP did not contest. In the other three constituencies of Mandawali, Patparganj and Mayur Vihar Phase II, AAP candidates lost to BJP by more than 4,000 votes. Even though the BJP could contest in just three wards, it secured more votes than AAP (29.6%) — clearly indicating a swing of votes towards BJP (33%). Except for Mandawali, AAP votes have swung towards the BJP and not the Congress.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain: Shakur Basti

AAP lost all three wards — Saraswati Vihar, Rani Bagh and Paschim Vihar. The party, which had secured 48.6% votes in the 2015 assembly elections, now got a dismal 30.46% votes. The BJP secured a massive 50% votes in the constituency — a 3% increase from 2015. However, more than the loss the margin of votes is alarming. In Saraswati Vihar, AAP lost by 7,895 votes; in Rani Bagh by 2,091 votes; and in Paschim Vihar by 4,787 votes. Except for Rani Bagh, BJP secured more votes as against AAP and Congress combined.

Labour Minister Gopal Rai: Babarpur

In the four wards in this constituency — Subhash Mohalla, Kardam Puri, Babarpur and Janta Colony — AAP managed to win two wards, Subhash Mohalla and Kardam Puri. However, in both wards, it won by narrow margin of 313 and 550 votes (BJP candidates stood second). In Babarpur ward, AAP lost to BJP by 8,553 votes. Congress stood second with 3,284 votes.

Water Minister Kapil Mishra: Karawal Nagar

AAP lost three of five wards in the constituency — Sonia Vihar, Karawal Nagar and Sadatpur. In Sonia Vihar and Karawal Nagar, it lost to BJP by 2,647 and 6,640 votes; in Sadatpur, it came third (3,190 votes). Mishra’s constituency has seen the maximum drop in vote percentage among the cabinet ministers. AAP has secured just 30% votes this time as against 60% votes in 2015.

Environment Minister Imran Hussain: Ballimaran

In Quraish Nagar and Ballimaran, AAP gave tickets Muslim candidates and won by a comprehensive margin. In Quraish Nagar, it defeated BJP by 2,579 votes. In Ballimaran, it defeated Congress by 6,970 votes. However, the party has faced a setback in Ram Nagar, where it was decimated to third position. The Congress won the ward, defeating the BJP by 1,191 votes.

