Delhi MCD elections: Will level landfill site, promises Congress

IN THE backdrop of the Bhalswa landfill, former Union minister for environment Jairam Ramesh promised residents of the village surrounding the site that if the Congress is voted to power in the upcoming MCD polls, the landfill will be levelled. Accompanied by state party chief Ajay Maken, Ramesh pitched the idea of making Delhi a “zero landfill” capital.

The interaction with residents — comprising dailywagers and municipal corporation workers — was part of the party’s “Dilli Ki Baat, Dil Ke Saath” programme to find solutions to the capital’s problems, such as solid waste management and sanitation.

Living in the shadow of the 40-metre tower of waste — spread over 21 acres and receiving approximately 2,700 metric tonnes of garbage daily — environmental norms mean little to the residents. “Our biggest concern is the oubreak of dengue and chikungunya every year. What can fogging do when we live next to this big garbage dump? It’s not like we have the option of moving somewhere else,” Parvati, a resident of the area, said.

Like on Thursday, the landfill emits smoke throughout the year. For several months before the monsoon, the village is covered in a cloud of smoke.

Maken said since 1975, as many as 20 landfill sites were created in Delhi. Of these, 15 have been closed. Of the remaining five, one has been suspended and three sites have exceeded their filling capacity. Only one landfill is still operational below its capacity.

Stating that he will urge Cong-ress councillors to take a pledge to make Delhi garbage-free, Ramesh said, “World over, cities have been made free of garbage and it could be done in Delhi too. It is a shame that it has not happened in India, particularly in the metros and in the capital.”

Many in the crowd recognised the faces on stage and spoke of the popularity of the two traditional parties — the Congress and the BJP. “The contest is two-way once again,” one of them said. In the last five years, a school till Class XII and a “baraat ghar” have come up. Both were long-standing demands of the residents and both are attributed to the Congress councillor, Ajeet Yadav. He, too, was on stage with the party leadership, asking to be elected again.

