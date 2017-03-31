Vice-president of AAP women’s wing switches over to Congress

Seema Kaushik Seema Kaushik

Vice-president of the women’s wing of the Aam Aadmi Party, Seema Kaushik, joined the Congress on Thursday, just ahead of the polls to the municipal corporations. Explaining her move, Kaushik said genuine and committed workers of the AAP were suffering “because of the corruption in the top leadership”. “I completely identify with the ideology, programmes and policies of the Congress and wish to work towards strengthening the Congress party,” she said. She was welcomed into the Congress by senior party leader Chattar Singh and AICC observer for Rohini district K N Tripathi, a former minister in the Jharkhand government. Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Maken, who had approved Kaushik’s joining, welcomed her into the Congress folds. Maken said the “bloated balloon of the AAP has burst” and party workers and leaders are leaving the party as they are disillusioned with the leadership.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh Thursday formally launched the Congress’ election campaign for its candidate Meenakshi Chandela for the Rajouri Garden Assembly by-election scheduled for April 9. The Pradesh Congress Committee, led by AICC Delhi in-charge P C Chacko and Maken, held a public reception for Capt Amrinder Singh in the capital, for his victory in Punjab. Maken said the Congress victory in Punjab is not just for the state, “but it is a victory for the people of the whole country”.

Addressing the gathering, Capt Amrinder Singh said, “What can the AAP do for people of other states when it is not able to pay salaries of the sanitation workers of Delhi? They had to go on strikes five times to get their salaries, which clearly exposed the government in Delhi.” The Punjab CM also pointed out that the CAG had also noted that the Kejriwal government squandered crores of rupees of the hard-earned money of the people of Delhi for publicity in Punjab. “Now, the L-G of Delhi has directed the AAP to deposit Rs 97 crore in the Delhi government coffers,” he said.

