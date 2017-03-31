Saffron helmets, bikes and flash mobs: BJP’s poll strategy

The BJP faced criticism over its workers not wearing helmets while riding motorcycles during campaigning. Express Archive The BJP faced criticism over its workers not wearing helmets while riding motorcycles during campaigning. Express Archive

Following directions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its cadre to surely wear helmets during campaign rallies. The helmets — painted saffron — will be distributed to all campaigners. After facing criticism last year over its leaders and campaigners riding motorcycles without helmets, the party is ensuring that is no such traffic violation takes place this year. “The PM has specifically instructed that no law should be breached while campaigning. We cannot be seen as violating traffic rules while campaigning. There should be no photographs showing BJP leaders riding without helmets. It does not send out the right message. So, all senior leaders in-charge of the groups have been briefed about the plan,” said a source.

Besides the helmets, the oil tanks on the bikes will also be saffron in colour. At the back of the helmets will be a lotus sticker, said the source. “While on one hand, we will ensure that no violations occur, on the other hand, the helmets will do the campaigning trick. When campaigners are wearing saffron helmets and their bikes, partially painted in the same colour, hit the roads, it will attract support from people. It is not a show of strength but a show of confidence in people,” said a senior party leader.

According to sources, there would be a core campaign team, which will ride across various parts of Delhi wearing these helmets and bikes decorated with the party symbol. The party will also give similar accessories for cars and other two wheelers. “The leader in-charge of the area would be informed about it and they could get it made according to their requirements,” stated a source. The party is also innovating techniques to woo young voters. To grab their attention, the party would use flash mobs to dance on the party’s theme song for the municipal polls.

