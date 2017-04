Delhi MCD results 2017 live updates: Counting to start at 8 am

(From left) Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party, Ajay Maken of the Congress and Manoj Tiwari of the BJP (From left) Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party, Ajay Maken of the Congress and Manoj Tiwari of the BJP

The stage is set for counting of votes in the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the verdict of which is likely to have consequences beyond the national capital’s borders. The polls were held on April 23 that saw a voter turnout of around 53.58 per cent, marginally higher than the 2012 elections. The exit polls have already predicted a BJP clean sweep. The BJP will seek to retain the turf it has held for the last 10 years, while the Congress will hope for a resurgence despite infighting. Meanwhile, the verdict will determine if the AAP sway still holds. Whatever the verdict, it is expected to reshape the political equations in the country’s power capital.

Here are the LIVE updates:

7:40 am: 20 minutes to go for counting of votes to begin.

7:20 am: To give our readers a backgrounder on the counting set up in the national capital, there will be 35 centres for counting, 16 of which are in north Delhi, 13 in south Delhi and six in east Delhi. Remember, these are the three corporations that together make up the municipal corporation of the city. There are 272 wards in all.

90,000 security personnel are being deployed across the counting centres to keep an eye on any probable inter-party violence.

7:15 am: Welcome to the live blog where we track all the updates from the Delhi Municipal Corporation election results. These elections, held once every five years, are crucial to understanding where the city’s political sympathies lie ahead of the parliamentary elections in 2019.

These are the wards in each of the three municipalities that form part of the MCD:

East Delhi Municipal Corporation

1 MAYUR VIHAR PHASE-I

2 TRILOKPURI-EAST

3 TRILOKPURI-WEST

4 NEW ASHOK NAGAR

5 KONDLI

6 GHAROLI

7 DALLUPURA

8 KALYAN PURI

9 MANDAWALI

10 VINOD NAGAR

11 MAYUR VIHAR PHASE-II

12 PATPAR GANJ

13 KISHAN KUNJ

14 LAKSHMI NAGAR

15 SHAKARPUR

16 PANDAV NAGAR

17 VISHWAS NAGAR

18 ANAND VIHAR

19 I.P. EXTENSION

20 PREET VIHAR

21 KRISHNA NAGAR

22 ANARKALI

23 GHONDLI

24 GEETA COLONY

25 GANDHI NAGAR

26 KANTI NAGAR

27 RAGHUBARPURA

28 DILSHAD COLONY

29 VIVEK VIHAR

30 JHILMIL

31 SHAHDARA

32 NAND NAGRI

33 SUNDER NAGRI

34 NEW SEEMAPURI

35 DILSHAD GARDEN

36 ASHOK NAGAR

37 RAM NAGAR

38 ROHTASH NAGAR

39 WELCOME COLONY

40 MAUJPUR

41 CHAUHAN BANGER

42 SEELAMPUR

43 GAUTAM PURI

44 BHAJAN PURA

45 YAMUNA VIHAR

46 GHONDA

47 BRAHAM PURI

48 SUBHASH MOHALLA

49 KARDAM PURI

50 BABARPUR

51 JANTA COLONY

52 JOHARIPUR

53 GOKAL PURI

54 SABOLI

55 HARSH VIHAR

56 SHIV VIHAR

57 KARAWAL NAGAR-EAST

58 MUSTAFABAD

59 NEHRU VIHAR

60 SONIA VIHAR

61 KARAWAL NAGAR-WEST

62 SADATPUR

63 KHAJOORI KHAS

64 SRI RAM COLONY

North Delhi Municipal Corporation

1 NARELA

2 BAKHTAWARPUR

3 ALIPUR

4 HOLAMBI KHURD

5 BANKNER

6 KADIPUR

7 BURARI

8 JHARODA

9 KAMALPUR

10 SANT NAGAR

11 MUKUNDPUR

12 TIMARPUR

13 MALKA GANJ

14 G.T.B. NAGAR

15 MUKHERJEE NAGAR

16 SARAI PIPAL THALA

17 ADARSH NAGAR

18 DHIRPUR

19 SARUP NAGAR

20 SWAMI SHARDA NAND COLONY

21 JAHANGIR PURI

22 BHALSWA

23 SAMAYPUR BADLI

24 ROHINI-A

25 ROHINI-B

26 VIJAY VIHAR

27 BUDH VHAR

28 RITHALA

29 NANGAL THAKRAN

30 BAWANA

31 POOTH KHURD

32 ROHINI-C

33 BEGUMPUR

34 ROHINI-D

35 KANJHAWALA

36 RANI KHERA

37 NANGLOI

38 NILOTHI

39 QAMRUDDIN NAGAR

40 MUBARAK PUR DABAS

41 AMAN VIHAR

42 KIRARI SULEMAN NAGAR

43 PREM NAGAR

44 NITHARI

45 SULTANPURI-A

46 MANGOLPURI-D

47 SULTANPURI-B

48 SULTANPURI-C

49 NANGLOI JAT

50 PEERA GARHI

51 NIHAL VIHAR

52 LAKSHMI PARK

53 ROHINI-E

54 MANGOLPURI-A

55 MANGOLPURI-B

56 MANGOLPURI-C

57 ROHINI-F

58 ROHINI-G

59 ROHINI-H

60 ROHINI-I

61 HAIDERPUR

62 SHALIMAR BAGH -NORTH

63 SHALIMAR BAGH -SOUTH

64 PITAMPURA

65 SARASWATI VIHAR

66 RANI BAGH

67 PASCHIM VIHAR

68 KOHAT ENCLAVE

69 SHAKUR PUR

70 TRI NAGAR

71 RAM PURA

72 WAZIR PUR

73 SAWAN PARK

74 NIMRI COLONY

75 ASHOK VIHAR

76 SANGAM PARK

77 MODEL TOWN

78 KAMLA NAGAR

79 SHASTRI NAGAR

80 SADAR BAZAR

81 KISHAN GANJ

82 ANAND PARBAT

83 CIVIL LINES

84 CHANDNI CHOWK

85 JAMA MASJID

86 AJMERI GATE

87 BAZAR SITA RAM

88 DELHI GATE

89 QURAISH NAGAR

90 BALLIMARAN

91 RAM NAGAR

92 KAROL BAGH

93 PAHAR GANJ

94 DEV NAGAR

95 EAST PATEL NAGAR

96 RANJIT NAGAR

97 BALJIT NAGAR

98 WEST PATEL NAGAR

99 KARAMPURA

100 MOTI NAGAR

101 MANSAROVER GARDEN

102 RAJINDER NAGAR

103 INDER PURI

104 NARAINA

South Delhi Municipal Coporation

1 MADIPUR

2 PUNJABI BAGH

3 RAJA GARDEN

4 RAGHUBIR NAGAR

5 RAJOURI GARDEN

6 TAGORE GARDEN

7 VISHNU GARDEN

8 KHYALA

9 SUBHASH NAGAR

10 NANGAL RAYA

11 PRATAP NAGAR

12 KESHOPUR

13 TILAK NAGAR

14 MAHAVIR NAGAR

15 JANAKPURI WEST

16 JANAKPURI SOUTH

17 SITAPURI

18 MILAP NAGAR

19 RANHOLA

20 VIKASPURI

21 HASTSAL

22 VIKAS NAGAR

23 SAINIK ENCLAVE

24 BAPRAULA

25 MOHAN GARDEN-SOUTH

26 MOHAN GARDEN-NORTH

27 NAWADA

28 UTTAM NAGAR

29 BINDAPUR

30 DABRI

31 SAGARPUR-WEST

32 SAGARPUR-EAST

33 MANGLAPURI

34 NANGLI SAKRAWATI

35 KAKRAULA

36 DWARKA – A

37 MATIALA

38 DWARKA-B

39 CHHAWLA

40 GHUMAN HERA

41 GOPAL NAGAR

42 DICHAON KALAN

43 NAJAFGARH

44 ROSHANPURA

45 ISAPUR

46 RAJ NAGAR

47 DWARKA-C

48 BIJWASAN

49 KAPASHERA

50 MAHIPALPUR

51 MADHU VIHAR

52 MAHAVIR ENCLAVE

53 SADH NAGAR

54 PALAM

55 DARYAGANJ

56 SIDHARTH NAGAR

57 LAJPAT NAGAR

58 KASTURBA NAGAR

59 ANDREWS GANJ

60 KOTLA MUBARAKPUR

61 SAFDARJUNG ENCLAVE

62 HAUZ KHAS

63 MALVIYA NAGAR

64 VASANT NAGAR

65 R.K. PURAM

66 MUNIRKA

67 MEHRAULI

68 LADO SARAI

69 VASANT KUNJ

70 CHHATARPUR

71 RAJPUR KHURD

72 BHATI

73 AYA NAGAR

74 DAKSHIN PURI EXTENSION

75 TIGRI

76 DEOLI

77 SANGAM VIHAR-A

78 SANGAM VIHAR-B

79 MADANGIR

80 PUSHP VIHAR

81 KHANPUR

82 TUGHLAKABAD EXTENSION

83 SANGAM VIHAR-C

84 SANGAM VIHAR-D

85 SANGAM VIHAR-E

86 GREATER KAILASH

87 CHITARANJAN PARK

88 CHIRAG DELHI

89 SRI NIWAS PURI

90 KALKAJI

91 GOVIND PURI

92 HARKESH NAGAR

93 TEKHAND

94 PUL PEHLADPUR

95 BADARPUR

96 MOLARBAND

97 HARI NAGAR

98 JAITPUR

99 OM VIHAR

100 ZAKIR NAGAR

101 JASOLA VIHAR

102 ABUL FAZAL ENCLAVE

103 MADANPUR KHADAR

104 SARITA VIHAR

First Published on: April 26, 2017 7:18 am

