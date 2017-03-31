MLA sends ‘sinking ship’ message to AAP leaders

Aam Aadmi Party leaders have often resorted to lyrical prose and poetry to take on their political rivals. On Thursday, the MLA from Janakpuri pulled out lines from Rajesh Khanna’s pathos-inducing ditty on a boat from the film Amar Prem, to leave a cogent message for AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter. MLA Rajesh Rishi, who had, so far, no run-ins with the party leadership, surprised many with a message that read, “Majhdhaar mein naiyya dole toh manjhi paar lagaye, Manjhi jo nao duboye usey kaun bachaye (If the boat rocks midstream the rafter takes it ashore, if the rafter sinks the boat who can save it).”

As rumours of a raging internal rift gather strength, Rishi on Thursday became the new vocal dissenter, with veiled complaints against Kejriwal and his coterie. Asked what the message meant and why did he tag senior leader Kumar Vishwas in it, Rishi said, “The message is self-explanatory. Sometimes, the emperor is surrounded by sycophants but it is for the emperor to view things clearly. Our party is sinking but the MLAs go unheard. No one takes our calls. Kumar Vishwas is the only person in the party who has the gumption to stand up for the truth. I hope my message will be conveyed now.”

“The defeat in Punjab is yet to be looked into. It is high time we learn from our mistakes. I am not leaving AAP or joining any other party. I have been with this party since the India Against Corruption days and have given my blood and sweat in building it. There are times when you build a house and you see intruders pulling down its walls. It hurts. But you cannot just sit and watch. You have to save it. This is my party and I will stand up for it. We are revolutionaries,” Rishi told The Indian Express.

Others party leaders such as Col Devinder Sehrawat, Pankaj Pushkar, Asim Ahmed Khan, Sandeep Kumar echoed similar sentiments. While Khan and Kumar have personal grudges for being sacked from the cabinet minister’s berth, Pushkar has been a sympathiser of ousted leaders Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan. Sources said Rishi has been disgruntled particularly after the announcement of the municipal poll candidates as his recommendations were not considered. At least 10 other MLAs contacted by The Indian Express said there has been a sense of gloom within the party since the Punjab results were out.

“Volunteers and MLAs are demoralised and this finger-pointing and name-calling is a result of that. People have to move on and focus on the MCD polls now,” said an MLA. Dilip Pandey, AAP Delhi unit convenor, however, insisted, “All is well in the party.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now