Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacks PM Modi for foreign trips, challenges Amit Shah to open debate

Chief Minister Kejriwal at the rally in Burari, Friday. Abhinav Saha

During Friday’s rally at Burari, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “frequent” trips abroad, saying he had gone abroad only once since he became the CM and that too for Mother Teresa’s canonisation. “Unlike others, I don’t go abroad. I send government school teachers and principals abroad for training,” he said. He also challenged BJP chief Amit Shah to an “open debate”, saying no other government had done as much work as AAP had in Delhi over the past two years.

“Amit Shah, in his rally, said Kejriwal did nothing in two years. I challenge him — the BJP government has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for 15 years, in Chhattisgarh for 10 years, they are in power in Rajasthan and Maharashtra — let’s debate and compare the amount of work done by the governments. There is no need to go out, just look at MCD in Delhi for the past 10 years,” he said. In the rally last week, Shah had said that the MCD elections are the perfect opportunity to “uproot” AAP in the next polls.

