Delhi MCD elections 2017: Kejriwal, Sisodia lead AAP to polls

Taking a dig at the BJP and the Congress for roping in their national leadership to campaign for the upcoming municipal polls, the Aam Aadmi Party Tuesday maintained that it will contest on local issues with leaders from the capital campaigning for the party. The party finalised the schedules of its star campaigners — Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia — among other leaders.

“Our campaign has already begun. Several leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Dilip Pandey, Rakhi Bidlan, Rajendra Gautam, have already started campaigning. Kejriwal will begin his campaign from Burari on March 31,” said Ashish Talwar, AAP Delhi in-charge.

Meanwhile, responding to strong criticism from the Opposition over the promise of house tax waiver, AAP Tuesday asked for clarity over the BJP and Congress’ stand on the issue. AAP Delhi unit convenor Dilip Pandey alleged that the Opposition has been ‘misleading’ residents in Delhi on the feasibility of a house tax waiver, and asked if the parties were ‘in agreement of abolition of house tax’.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now