Delhi MCD Elections 2017: Dates, Schedule, Polling and Results

While MCD polls will be a litmus test for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to check its influence in the city, they pose equal importance for BJP which has ruled MCD for 10 years. While MCD polls will be a litmus test for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to check its influence in the city, they pose equal importance for BJP which has ruled MCD for 10 years.

The MCD elections will be a litmus test for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as it fights the civic elections in the city for the first time, even as the BJP would look to avenge its devastating defeat in the assembly elections in 2015. The saffron party, which has held control over the MCD for 10 years, will consider it a big blow if they lose in the upcoming polls. The Congress party will also seek to redeem its fortunes amid its rout in state elections.

Announcing the dates of the polls last week, the Delhi State Election Commission said the elections for the three municipal corporations in the city will will be held on April 22 while the votes will be counted on April 25. The SEC S K Srivastava also said that the party leaders can submit their nomination papers from March 27, declaring April 3 to be the last date for filing nominations. Srivastava said the nominations will be scrutinised on April 5 and leaders can withdraw their nominations till April 8. Further, giving details on the increase in expenditure limit during election campaign, Srivastava said it has been increased to Rs 5.75 lakh from Rs 5 lakh.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had expressed his concerns regarding use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the wake of allegations of tampering with voting machines by BSP chief Mayawati in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. But Srivasatava announced that EVMs will be used in the polls for voting purposes. “Voting through EVMs is very safe. And, if the polls are to be held through ballot then some of the rules have to be amended,” he said.

The fate of 272 councillors will be decided in the upcoming civic polls in the national capital. While NDMC and SMDC have 104 seats each, EDMC has 64 seats.

