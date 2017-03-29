Delhi MCD elections 2017: BJP brings out big guns for polls

The BJP has lined up all its Union ministers, along with chief ministers, to campaign in the upcoming municipal polls. The party has prepared a list of star campaigners which include Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, along with Vijay Goel, Jitendra Singh, Sanjeev Balyan, Smriti Irani, Radha Mohan Singh and Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, along with Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, CM Assam Sarbananda Sonowal, Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das, are also part of the list of star campaigners.

Among other star campaigners are Kalraj Mishra, Giriraj Singh, Ramesh Bidhuri, Maheish Girri and Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari. The list sent for central leadership approval contains 53 names. The list of campaigners will be sent to election commission for approval. Among celebrities, actress Hema Malini and actor Ravi Kishan have been listed.

Earlier also, Union ministers and chief ministers had campaigned for the party and it had a positive impact. But this time, with BJP winning states, many from the UP have been called in to address the population from UP and Bihar that constitute a significant chunk of the Delhi voters.

“Big leaders campaigning for the party makes an impact on voters. It makes voters believe that they are taken seriously. If our central ministers approach people and promise development, the voter will know that party is thinking about them and their problems will be taken at the highest level,” said a senior party leader.

