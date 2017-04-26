Delhi MCD election results 2017: Sad for jawans who died in Sukma encounter, will not celebrate, says Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday said that his party will not celebrate after winning the MCD elections 2017 because they are mourning the death of 25 CRPF jawans killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district Monday. BJP is heading towards a massive victory in the Delhi municipal elections as it is leading in majority wards in all the three corporations – namely EDMC, SDMC and NDMC (North Delhi).

Twenty five CRPF jawans were killed in Sukma on Monday as they were ambushed by Maoists. Tiwari, while speaking to India Today interview, also said that the ‘right to recall’ should now be used in Delhi. He also said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should ‘take responsibility for the loss of his party in MCD elections’ and resign from his position.

Poster put up outside BJP HQ dedicating MCD win to CRPF jawans who lost their lives in #sukmaattack #DelhiMCDElections2017 pic.twitter.com/vpTePAclNM — ANI (@ANI_news) April 26, 2017

Delhi MCD election results 2017 live updates: BJP sweeps all corporations, set to rule for 5 more years

AAP had won 67 seats in the last Assembly elections held in Delhi and its campaign for the MCD elections was also spearheaded by Kejriwal. The party, in its manifesto, promised a waiver of the house tax after coming to power. However, the AAP is now training far behind BJP and is fighting for the second position with Congress. Both AAP and Congress are leading in less than 40 wards according to the latest trends.

Also, BJP has officially registered victory in Janakpuri East, West and Rajinder Nagar. The voting for MCD elections was held on April 23 and 52.08 per cent people exercised their franchise.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 10:02 am

