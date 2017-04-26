MCD election results 2017: BJP sweeps polls, here’s how AAP, Congress party leaders are reacting to the win

MCD election results 2017: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari offered prayers ahead of counting of votes. The BJP is set to sweep the civic body elections. MCD election results 2017: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari offered prayers ahead of counting of votes. The BJP is set to sweep the civic body elections.

The BJP is set to win a clear majority in all three municipal corporation of Delhi, a big boost for the saffron party in its fight against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. The three corporations went to polls on April 23, with the Congress trying to regain lost ground in the Capital and the AAP hoping to prove its hold. Nearly 54 per cent of votes were cast on election day in 270 wards across the city — voting in two wards have been postponed to May due to the death of two candidates.

Here is how politicians from across political parties are reacting to the MCD election results:

Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP chief: The party will not celebrate the win, in light of the Sukhma encounter that claimed the lives of 25 jawans.

Speaking to India Today, Tiwari said the next Delhi chief minister must be from the BJP. He added that Kejriwal must take responsibility for the defeat and resign.

Sheila Dikshit, Congress leader: Some mishandling has been done and we need to introspect. Currently, the people are in favour of the BJP and it’s just a phase in history. People have understood Arvind Kejriwal and won’t like to compare Congress and him, she told India Today.

“Aggressive campaign karna chahiye tha, maine campaign nahi kiya kyunki kisi ne mujhe kaha hi nahi,” she told ANI.

Jitendra Singh, BJP leader: “BJP only viable option available to voter today and that is why BJP given mandate at every level; thank voter of Delhi,” he told ANI.

Nitin Gadkari, BJP leader: “Winning and losing is a part of democracy, one must accept mandate of the people with maturity,” he told ANI.

Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader: “Congratulations to @BJP4India on MCD win, & congrats also to @INCIndia for vast improvement from 9.6% in 2015. Revival has begun @ajaymaken,” he tweeted.

Congratulations to @BJP4India on MCD win, & congrats also to @INCIndia for vast improvement from 9.6% in 2015. Revival has begun @ajaymaken — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 26, 2017

Gopal Rai, AAP: “Yeh Modi lehar nahi hai, EVM lehar hai,” told ANI.

Ashutosh, AAP: “Tell me one thing the BJP has done in Delhi. It has ruined the MCD. Still BJP wants to tell the whole world it is winning,” he said, while speaking to reporters.

Kiran Walia, Delhi Congress: The party will accept the mandate, whatever it may be. “I do agree that there is a wave of BJP. People are giving votes to BJP just because of Modi Ji,” she told ANI.

“I don’t think recent defections have cost the party. Workers have been very angry with such people,” she added while speaking to NDTV.

Yogendra Yadav, Swarajya Abhiyan: People have ended up rejecting the CM (Chief Minister) and electing the PM.

It’s impossible to tamper EVMs in the MCD polls, he added to India Today.

