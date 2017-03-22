Delhi: MCD elections postponed to April 23 due to CBSE board exams

The Delhi Municipal Corporation election has been postponed to April 23 because of the ongoing CBSE board examination. The Delhi State Election Commission had earlier announced April 22 as the polling date and April 25 as date for counting votes.

The counting of votes will now take place on April 26. A total of 272 councilors will be chosen by the people of Delhi. Out of the total, the NDMC and SDMC have 104 seats each and EDMC has 64 seats.

Further details are awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now