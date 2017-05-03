Delhi: MCD done, Amit Shah now wants BJP government in city

Amit Shah, Manoj Tiwari in Delhi, Tuesday. Prem Nath Pandey Amit Shah, Manoj Tiwari in Delhi, Tuesday. Prem Nath Pandey

Terming the recent victory in the Delhi municipal polls a referendum, BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday said the victory would serve as the “foundation” for a BJP government in Delhi. The BJP bagged 181 out of 270 wards in 68 Assembly constituencies of Delhi. Shah, who took the stage amid chants of Jai Shri Ram from party workers, also said the BJP’s opponents were keen to see the party’s victory-run come to a halt, but workers ensured their thumping victory. The party chief attributed the Delhi victory to party workers and thanked the people of Delhi for the verdict.

“A mandate in Delhi is a mandate from India since people from across the country live here,” he said. He also reminded newly elected councillors to build a model capital, “an example for the world”. “However, this win is not to bring a change into your lives, but to the lives of the residents of Delhi,” Shah told the councillors.

Taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP president said that with the mandate given to the BJP, the time of negative politics and blame-shifting in the state had ended. “Kejriwal blames EVMs for our victory, but if he is keen to understand how we won this election, he should speak to our booth workers,” he said.

Shah was addressing councillors of the party, both old and new, and BJP workers at the party’s vijay parv at Civic Centre, Tuesday. The event began with a minute’s silence in memory of the Sukma attack victims.

