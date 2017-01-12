Delhi MCD councillor son’s kidnapping case cracked; 3 months on, father gets call demanding Rs 4 crore

Three months after Delhi Police’s Crime Branch held a press conference, saying it had arrested four people in connection with the kidnapping of a former MCD councillor’s son, the complainant has approached police again, claiming that he has started receiving fresh extortion threats from the same people.

According to former councillor Shambu Sharma, the people who had kidnapped his 20-year-old son and later released him after being given Rs 1 crore in ransom, have started calling again — this time demanding Rs 4 crore.

Sharma’s son was kidnapped on September 27 when he was going to college in his BMW. Two men on a motorcycle, wearing police uniform, stopped him near Subhash Place. A Scorpio following the BMW also stopped there and the occupants of the car, along with the motorcyclists, forced him into the SUV. They also took the BMW along with them.

“Sharma then received a ransom call demanding Rs 50 crore for the safe release of his son. The youth was released after a week, once they reached a settlement and a Rs 1 crore ransom was paid. Eventually, four people, Anand (27), Vichitar Vir (30), Vikrant Shokeen (30) and Vinod Kumar (32), were arrested for allegedly planning and executing the abduction,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav had said at the time.

According to police sources, the kidnappers had agreed to Rs 1 crore as ransom because Sharma apparently told them he will pay Rs 4 crore later.

The investigation was later transferred from the northwest district to the inter-state cell (ISC) unit of the Crime Branch. But since then, the alleged mastermind, Mahesh, has remained at large.

Sharma, in his latest extortion complaint, alleged that investigators are not handling his case properly and he, along with his associate Parmindra, have again started receiving calls, threatening them with dire consequences if Rs 4 crore is not paid. “Sharma claimed in his complaint that several people, including Mahesh, visited Parmindra’s residence and threatened him in person,” a senior police officer said.

“Sharma also claimed that ever since they started receiving these calls, the family has stopped going outside because they fear for their safety,” the officer added.